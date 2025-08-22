A gruesome murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has left the community stunned after police discovered a woman’s body chopped into seven pieces and stuffed into sacks before being dumped in a well. The victim, identified as widow Rachna Yadav from Tikamgarh, was allegedly killed on August 8 by her lover, former village pradhan Sanjay Patel, with help from his nephew Sandeep Patel and accomplice Pradeep Ahirwar. Police said Patel strangled Rachna following her persistent marriage demands, then conspired to mutilate and dispose of her remains to erase evidence. The case came to light on August 13 when a farmer noticed a foul smell and spotted sacks floating in a well in Kishorpura village. Subsequent investigations led to recovery of the victim’s head from Lakheri river. While Sanjay and Sandeep are in custody, Ahirwar remains absconding with a inr 25,000 bounty announced on him. Varanasi Murder Caught on Camera: Property Dealer Shot Dead in Broad Daylight by 3 Masked Assailants, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Widow Murdered in Jhansi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)