Jharkhand reports 3,776 new COVID-19 cases, 7,112 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 3,10,024

Active cases: 45,056

Jharkhand reports 3,776 new COVID-19 cases, 7,112 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 3,10,024 Active cases: 45,056 pic.twitter.com/fSVzTAKpVm — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

