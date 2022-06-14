In order to mark the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, 'Pratham puja' was performed today on the occasion of 'Jyestha Purnima' at the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

Check tweet:

J&K | To mark the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, 'Pratham puja' was performed today on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva. (Source: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board ) pic.twitter.com/O6a7pLej9D — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

