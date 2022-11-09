Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as Chief Justice of India. With this, Justice Chandrachud became the 50th CJI. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeded Justice UU Lalit who recommended Chandrachud's name for the post of CJI. Who Is Justice DY Chandrachud, Next in Line To Be Chief Justice of India? Know All About the Senior-Most Supreme Court Judge Recommended by CJI UU Lalit As Successor.

Justice DY Chandrachud Takes Oath as New CJI:

Justice DY Chandrachud formally takes oath as the new Chief Justice of India pic.twitter.com/JY0xdSrLEB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Justice DY Chandrachud:

Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India in succession to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, in Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/R4Z3e4cDMr — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

