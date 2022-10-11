Mumbai, October 11: Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday recommended Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor for the top judicial post amid a whirlwind of developments over the appointments of judges in the Supreme Court. Current CJI Lalit retires on November 8. He has handed over the letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud. Justice DY Chandrachud Recommended by CJI UU Lalit As His Successor; Set To Be 50th Chief Justice of India.

The recommendation comes after the Union Law ministry wrote to the Chief Justice last Friday, requesting him to name his successor. CJI UU Lalit Asked To Name His Successor by Centre, Likely to Recommend Justice DY Chandrachud.

Here are Few Facts About Justice DY Chandrachud:

Justice Chandrachud graduated with BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi and did LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

Justice Chandrachud worked as visiting Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the University of Mumbai and Oklahoma University School of Law, USA.

He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

He then practised law at the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court.

In 1998, Justice Chandrachud held office as Additional Solicitor General of India until he was appointed as a Judge.

He served as Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, till October 31, 2013.

He was later assigned the role of Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 13, 2016.

Justice Chandrachud, who is set to be the 50th Chief Justice of India, would have a tenure of two years. He is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

