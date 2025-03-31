An elderly man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a speeding scooter while crossing the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. The incident, which occurred on March 28 at 8:42 PM, was caught on CCTV, showing the victim being flung into the air before landing on the road. The scooter rider fled the scene as bystanders rushed to help the injured man. The shocking video has now gone viral, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to intervene. Authorities have directed the Kannauj police to take cognizance of the incident and initiate necessary action. Kannauj Shocker: Man Cleaning Masjid’s Roof Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2025 Loses Balance and Falls, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

