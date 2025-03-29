A man tragically died after falling from the second floor of the Noorie Mosque in Mohalla Uncha Nai Basti Biratia in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred while the man was cleaning the mosque's roof ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2025. A sudden gust of wind caused him to lose his balance. Standing near the edge of the roof, the man fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Man Cleaning Masjid’s Roof Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2025 Falls to His Death in Kannauj (Disturbing Video)

⚠️ Disturbing Visual⚠️ मोअज्जिन मस्जिद की सफाई कर रहे थे, तभी पैर फिसला और नीचे गिर गए. इससे पहले मोअज्जिन को अस्पताल ले जाया जाता मौत हो गई. घटना यूपी के कन्नौज की है. pic.twitter.com/FUiHZ0csmu — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)