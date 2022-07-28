In a heinous attack, a youth was hacked to death on Thursday, 28th of July here in Surathkal, outskirts of Mangaluru. Youth, identified as Fazil was reportedly attacked with lethal weapons by a group of Youngsters. A case has been filed in the Surathkal Police Station. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Surathkal, & other close areas, Mulki, Bajpe & Panambur.

Karnataka | A youth, Fazil hacked to death by an unidentified group in Surathkal, in outskirts of Mangaluru "He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Sec 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur," says Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/QliZy3cfUa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

