India is truly a cricket-crazy nation and now as India is all set to take on Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup, the fans in Karnataka perform a havan for the Men in Blue.

Tweet:

Karnataka | Indian cricket team fans perform 'havan' ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in Bengaluru on Saturday pic.twitter.com/SKy0Qn3vio — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

