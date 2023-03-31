The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the schedule of the much-hyped Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The voting in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. However, ahead of the polls, a BJP MLA and a JD(S) MLA resigned from their respective posts on Friday. BJPs NY Gopalakrishna and Janata Dal (Secular) leader AT Ramaswamy gave their resignation letters to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on March 31. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Date and Full Schedule: Polling for 224 Seats To Be Held on May 10, Counting and Results on May 13.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023:

Karnataka | JD(S) MLA from Arakalagudu constituency A.T. Ramaswamy resigns — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

