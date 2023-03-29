Polling for 224 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the Vidhan Sabha polls to the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka today, March 29. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. "2.15 lakh voters are above 80 age, 16,976 voters are over 100 years," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. He also said that out of the 224 assembly constituencies, 36 have been reserved for SCs and 15 for STs. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: EC to Announce Poll Schedule at 11.30 AM Today.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2203 Date and Schedule:

