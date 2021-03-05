Ramesh Jarkiholi's Supporter Catches Fire During Protests

Supporters of Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned over sex scandal, protest

Protests have erupted in #Gokak #Belagavi #Karnataka in support of resigned over Sex scandal former minister Ramesh Jharkiholi. His supporters have blocked road, burned tyres causing disturbance to common people. pic.twitter.com/7US1hcJgN6 — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) March 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)