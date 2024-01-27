A student in a hostel in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district was stripped and paraded half-naked by 15-20 other students for refusing to attend an event commemorating BR Ambedkar. A case has been registered against the involved minors under various sections of the IPC. The incident occurred when the victim declined to participate in the ‘Ambedkar Puja’ conducted by the hostel students. Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan (Watch Video).

Ambedkar Puja in Kalaburagi

A student was paraded half-naked at a hostel in Karnataka's Kalaburagi as he refused to attend a function in honour of Dr BR Ambedkar. He was also made to hold a picture of Ambedkar as he walked the streets. A case has been registered against 15-20 hostel boys for forcing the… pic.twitter.com/YnjiU1n9Jg — NewsFirst Prime (@NewsFirstprime) January 27, 2024

