Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced new oil discovery in the country on Monday, January 8, 2024. According to Puri, 30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna Godavari Basin in Karnataka, the first oil was extracted. Work started on this project started in year 2016-17, then there were some delays due to COVID, but I'm sure that out of the 26 wells there, 4 wells are already operational, he said. “We will not only have gas also in a very short period but by May and June, we hope to be able to produce 45,000 barrels per day, which will be 7 per cent of our total crude oil production and 7 per cent of our gas production”, the latter added. India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Singh Puri Announces New Oil Discovery in India

