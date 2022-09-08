Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath, in Delhi today at 7 pm. PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to inaugurate Kartavya Path. Kartavya Path is a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Besides inaugurating the new stretch, PM Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue and inaugurate the revamped Vista avenue. Kartavya Path Inauguration live streaming and Central Vista Avenue Inauguration live streaming can be viewed on state-run news channels such as DD News, AIR News, etc. The user can also watch Kartavya Path Inauguration live streaming and Central Vista Avenue Inauguration live streaming on YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO, etc. Apart from this, Kartavya Path Inauguration live streaming and Central Vista Avenue Inauguration live streaming can be streamed right here. Scroll down to watch.

PM Narendra Modi To Unveil Plaque to Inaugurate Kartavya Path - Live Streaming:

Watch Live Streaming of Kartavya Path Inauguration Here:

