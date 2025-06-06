A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar, crossing the newly inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train crossed the Chenab Bridge shortly after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Katra Railway Station. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that the train has two travelling classes - Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) — with tickets costing INR 715 and INR 1,320, respectively. Chenab Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates World’s Tallest Railway Arch Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Interacts With Engineers, Workers (Watch Videos).

Vande Bharat Express Train Crosses Chenab Bridge

#WATCH | J&K: Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar, crosses Chenab Bridge shortly after being flagged off by PM Narendra Modi from Katra Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/PLQPExDgF9 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

