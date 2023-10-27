The Madras High Court recently granted bail to eight alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in a UAPA case, stating, "Keeping photos of RSS leaders does not constitute a terrorist act."The court's decision was based on the lack of evidence linking the accused directly to any terrorist activities, despite the presence of marked photographs suggesting they were on a "hit list." The ruling underscores the need for clear and substantial evidence to establish charges under the UAPA, highlighting the importance of a fair and thorough legal process. 'Against Secularism': Madras High Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Police for Refusing Permission to RSS March Citing Mosques and Churches Along Route, Directs 'Peaceful' Conduct of Marches and Meetings.

Possessing RSS Leaders' Photos Not Terrorism, Says HC

Possessing photos of RSS leaders not terrorist act: Madras High Court grants alleged PFI members bail in UAPA case

