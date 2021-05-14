In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the Kerala Essential Articles Control Act, 1986, is being invoked "to control the prices of articles required for treating Covid-19". He also listed the commodity and their prices.

Hand Sanitiser ₹192 (500 ml), ₹98 (200 ml), ₹55 (100 ml) Sterile Gloves ₹15 (pair) NRB Mask ₹80 Oxygen Mask ₹54 Flow Meter with Humidifier ₹1520 Pulse Oximeter ₹1500 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 14, 2021

