Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Kerala on their formation day. On Kerala Piravi day PM Narendra Modi Tweeted 'Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours'.

Here is the Tweet:

Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

