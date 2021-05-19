Kerala Reports Over 100 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in a Day for First Time

Kerala reports 32,762 new #COVID19 cases, 112 deaths and 48,413 recoveries today Death toll: 6724 Total recoveries: 18,94,518 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)