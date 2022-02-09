The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued a trekker, R Babu, from a fault line of the Koormbachi hillock in Kerala's Palakkad. Babu got trapped in the fault line on February 7. After being rescued, Babu thanked the Indian Army personnel by kissing them. The trekker was trapped for around 45 hours. Incidentally, this is the biggest operation in the state to rescue one individual.

Here Is The Video:

Thank You #IndianArmy, says 23-year-old Babu, the trekker who was trapped for around 45 hours on a cliff in Kurumbachi hill in Kerala’s Palakkad district. pic.twitter.com/YGMcTNXUOt — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)