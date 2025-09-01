The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed on Monday, September 1, that he was attacked during a visit to Sillod town in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In a post on X, Kirit Somaiya alleged that some "Muslim extremists" attacked him. According to Somaiya, he had gone to Sillod to submit evidence of fraudulent birth certificates to the assistant collector's office. "Just now, outside the Assistant District Collector's office in Sillod (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), Muslim extremists attacked me/my vehicle. CISF (Commando) security personnel drove them away," he wrote in Marathi. New Maharashtra BJP Chief: Ravindra Chavan Appointed As Bharatiya Janata Party State President.

Kirit Somaiya Alleges Attack on Him in Sillod

सिल्लोड येथे माझ्यावर/माझ्या गाडीवर हल्ला आत्ताच सिल्लोड (जिल्हा छत्रपती संभाजीनगर) सहाय्यक जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयाबाहेर मुस्लिम अतिरेक्यांनी माझ्यावर/माझ्या गाडीवर हल्ला केला CISF (कमांडो) सुरक्षा कर्मचाऱ्यांनी त्यांना हाकलून लावले. मी सिल्लोड पोलिस आणि SDO तहसीलदार यांच्याकडे… — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 1, 2025

