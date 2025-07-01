Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Former minister Ravindra Chavan was on Tuesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its party meeting here.

Union minister and BJP's central observer Kiren Rijiju made the announcement.

Chavan, a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, succeeds Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who held the post since August 2022. He became the 12th president of the party's state unit.

Chavan had been serving as the working president of the Maharashtra BJP since January this year.

A four-time MLA from Dombivli assembly constituency in Thane district, he was a Minister of State in the Fadnavis-led government from 2016 to 2019, and later served as the Public Works Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation.

