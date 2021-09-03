Police arrest a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting & impregnating a 17-yr-old girl. The arrest took place in connection with the incident in which a newborn baby was found dead in a hospital toilet in Kochi on Sep 1. Police have registered a POCSO case.

20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Newborn Baby Found Fead in a Hospital Toilet Which

Kochi | Police arrest a 20-yr-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting & impregnating a 17-yr-old girl. The arrest took place in connection with the incident in which a newborn baby was found dead in a hospital toilet in Kochi on Sep 1. Police have registered a POCSO case — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)