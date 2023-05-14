In an unfortunate incident three people including a mother-daughter duo & son in law were electrocuted early morning of May 14 in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore, police said. The mother-daughter namely Khairul Nessa & Muhata Begum died, while the Son-in-law who was injured was admitted at Ekbalpore Nursing Home. Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) has visited the spot and further investigation is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death After Power Cable Falls On Her in Bareilly.

Kolkata News

