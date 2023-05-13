Kanpur, May 13: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was killed after an overhead high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on her in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place on Friday when the girl was playing with her friends outside her house. The deceased minor was a class five student. Two other kids had a narrow escape as the electric wire fell a few inches away. Mumbai Shocker: Two Die of Electrocution in Virar During Ambedkar Jayanti Procession, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the girl was identified as Sophia Hussain. The reports said that she had just come back home from school and was playing with the other kids in Fatehganj West. The other kids raised an alarm as the wire fell on Sophia. However, by the time the help could arrive, the girl sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot. The father of the deceased has accused the electricity department of negligence. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Rajasthan Shocker: Three Die of Electrocution While Performing Stunts During Ram Navami 2023 Celebration in Kota.

In another incident, A minor girl in the Muzzafarnagar district was electrocuted to death, while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident took place last month in Kasiara village in Charthawal on Sunday when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field. Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Rakesh Singh, said Anushka, 12, and Avni, 10, accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire. Anushka died on the spot while her sister was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2023 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).