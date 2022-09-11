Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju or more popularly known as Krishnam Raju and often called 'rebel star' due to his rebellious acting style has unfortunately passed away at the age of 83 due to a cardiac arrest. He was also hospitalised for a while before his death. Many are shocked and saddened to hear he's died. Here are some celebrities who mourned his demise on Twitter. PM Narendra Modi Mourns the Death of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu in His Latest Tweet.

View Tweets Here:

Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2022

Shocking

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Devastating

Devastated listening to this news.. Om Shanti Rebel Star Krishnam Raju Garu.. May Prabhas Garu and the entire family find strength in this hour of grief 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ph94LsfyN9 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 11, 2022

Inspiring

Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu’s demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors... His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 11, 2022

Heartbreaking

Heartbroken 😔. #KrishnamRaju 😢 Our family has lost our elder. A Legend. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 11, 2022

