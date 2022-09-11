Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu recently passed away at the age of 83 due to a cardiac arrest. PM Narendra Modi mourned his death in a recent tweet and also shared a picture of himself with UV Krishnam Raju and his family. The caption read "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity." Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences, Says ‘The Queen Will Be Remembered as a Stalwart of Our Times’.

View Tweet Here:

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

