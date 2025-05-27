Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh stirred buzz during his two-day visit to Meerut by announcing plans to develop a machine that can "make gold from garbage." Dharampal Singh's "garbage to gold" remark came during a tea meeting on Monday, May 27, attended by the Assembly Speaker and local MLAs, where various developmental issues were discussed. Singh said the initiative would promote sustainable development by turning waste into energy and valuable resources. Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Seen Kissing, Grabbing Orchestra Girl's Breasts in Viral Clip, Alleges Political Conspiracy in Clarification.

‘Kude Se Sona Banega’: Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)