In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, lassi shopkeepers allegedly began a "kullhad war" in Mathura. It is reported that the "kullhad war" began over customers and took place in the Barsana area of the district. A video of the incident showing lassi shopkeepers hurling "kullhad" at each other has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows lassi shopkeepers allegedly clashing and throwing "kullhad" at each other as a woman suffers a hit on her head and falls on the ground. After the incident came to light, police said that the clash took place between two groups selling lassi at Sudama Chowk over attracting customers. The official also said that an investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those responsible. Mathura Honey Trap Case: Woman Lures Ex-Boyfriend to Hotel, Demands INR 7 Lakh After Recording Sexual Acts With Spy Camera; Arrested.

Lassi Shopkeepers Begin 'Kullhad War' Over Customers in Mathura

In UP's Mathura, Lassi shopkeepers begin "kullhad war" over customers. Incident took place in Barsana area of the district. pic.twitter.com/WkvRNdb4g1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2025

Police Issue Statement Over 'Kullhad War' Incident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)