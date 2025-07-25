In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly honey-trapped her ex-boyfriend at a hotel in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and demanded INR 7 lakh after secretly recording their intimate act. The accused, Manisha Singh from Hathras, took the businessman on a trip and lured him into a hotel room, where she had planted a spy camera disguised as a charger. The footage was streamed live to her current partner, Kshitij Sharma, a software engineer, stationed in the adjacent room with a connected laptop. The couple reportedly planned the blackmail meticulously by booking two separate rooms and using high-tech surveillance gear. After the victim refused to pay, the matter reached the police. Both Manisha and Kshitij have been arrested in connection with the case. Honey Trap Scandal Rocks Maharashtra: 72 Senior Officials and Former Ministers Involved in Honey Trap, Probe Launched Following Multiple Complaints, Claims Report.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

