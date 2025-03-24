Kunal Kamra has issued a defiant statement following controversy over his parody song mocking Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. In his post on X, Kamra refused to apologise, asserting that his right to freedom of speech allows him to poke fun at public figures. "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM) (sic)", Kamra wrote. He expressed willingness to cooperate with legal actions but questioned whether the law would be equally applied to those who resorted to vandalism in response to the joke. Kamra also took a dig at the media, criticising the state of press freedom in India, ranked 159th globally. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: BMC Demolishes ‘Illegal’ Section of Habitat Studio Shortly After Comedian’s Remark Against Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister (Watch Video).

Kunal Kamra Issues Statement

