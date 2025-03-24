The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished an illegal portion of Habitat Studio, a venue where comedian Kunal Kamra regularly performed. The action comes amid increasing scrutiny on Kamra following his recent remarks mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Officials stated that the structure was found to be unauthorized, leading to its demolition as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions in the city. However, the move has sparked discussions about whether it was purely a legal action or politically motivated. ‘Kunal Kamra Did Nothing Wrong’: Uddhav Thackeray Defends Comedian, Says ‘Calling a Gaddar, a Gaddar Is Not an Attack’ (Watch Video).

महाराष्ट्र : BMC ने हैबिटेट स्टूडियो के उस अवैध हिस्से को तोड़ा, जहां कुणाल कामरा के शो हुआ करते थे। डिप्टी CM एकनाथ शिंदे का मजाक उड़ाने के बाद कुणाल कामरा पर लगातार शिकंजा कस रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OEqOroZrAZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 24, 2025

