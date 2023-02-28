A leopard cub was spotted in hilly area of Pathankot’s Dhar. Forest officials have confirmed the presence of a female leopard and a cub here. ANI quoted DFO Paramjit Singh as saying that “There were attacks on goats earlier. But can't disturb them in their natural habitat. If any mishap occurs, action will be taken." Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad Court Campus for Third Time in 10 Days, Bar Association Observes Strike Over Sightings (Watch Video).

Leopard Cub in Dhar:

It is being said that the video is from Dhar. There were attacks on goats earlier. There is a female leopard & a cub. The one in the video appears to be a cub. We can't disturb them in their habitat. If any mishappening occurs, then we will take action: Paramjit Singh, DFO pic.twitter.com/jkI6hFq33H — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

