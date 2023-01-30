Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended M Jagannath, Tablesh Pandey as new Managing Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). FSIB in its recommendation said that it interfaced with six candidates for the positions of Managing Directors. Based on their performance and overall experience it has shortlisted M Jagannath for the first vacancy and Tablesh Pandey for the second vacancy of MDs in LIC. LIC Share Price Falls on Exchange Debut; Here’s What Analysts Have To Say.

FSIB Recommends M Jagannath, Tablesh Pandey As New Managing Directors of LIC

