The lockdown in Karnataka has been extended till June 14. The decision to extend the lockdown has been taken to break the COVID-19 chain, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. On June 2, the Chief Minister had hinted that strict measures may continue, adding that COVID-19 has not completely come under control in the state and cases are still high in rural areas.

Lockdown extended in the state till June 14 to break the COVID-19 chain: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/Dffe89N3Uf — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

