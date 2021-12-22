The Winter Session of Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today ahead of the Scheduled Time. The session was marred by frequent adjournments due to Opposition protest over a host of issues including the suspension of 12 MPs over ‘unruly’ behaviour

