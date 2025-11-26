A fire broke out late on Tuesday night, November 25, at the Bank of Baroda's Mohan Road branch, located inside the Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University campus in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Firefighters found intense flames and heavy smoke emerging from the ground-floor bank premises, which were locked from the outside. According to the news agency IANS, fire personnel from Alambagh Fire Station reached the site, broke the window to access the locked premises, and successfully brought the fire under complete control. Lucknow Blast: Explosion Occurs at Firecracker Warehouse Under Nagaram Police Station Area in UP, Police and Fire Brigade Teams Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire at Bank of Baroda Branch in Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A late-night fire erupted at the Bank of Baroda branch located at the Shakuntala Mishra University campus on Mohan Road. Fire personnel from Alambagh Fire Station reached the site, broke the window to access the locked premises, and successfully brought… pic.twitter.com/TCbw7ht2rG — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

