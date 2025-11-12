A blast occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today, November 12. According to news agency PTI, the explosion was reported at a firecracker warehouse under the Nagaram Police station area. Soon after the incident came to light, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. So far, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined. A video of the incident showing police and fire brigade teams at the spot has also surfaced online. What Is the ‘Puke Trick’? Lucknow Police Bust All-Women Gang That Used Fake Vomiting Act to Steal Gold Jewellery.

Explosion Occurs at Firecracker Warehouse in Lucknow

VIDEO | Lucknow: An explosion was reported at a firecracker warehouse under Nagaram Police station area. Police, firebrigade teams have reached the spot. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/1A4cDIxBKu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)