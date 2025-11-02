Panic erupted near Lucknow’s Aishbagh railway station today, November 2, after a young man climbed a high water tank, drawing the attention of commuters and locals. Police, along with the Fire Brigade and Railway Protection Force (RPF), rushed to the spot and launched a joint rescue operation. Videos circulating online show the man sitting atop the tank as officials try to coax him down. After several minutes of negotiation, rescue teams safely brought him down using a ladder. The motive behind his actions remains unclear, though authorities are investigating the incident. Lucknow Shocker: Minor Gang-Raped by 5 Unidentified Men in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested After Encounter (Watch Videos).

Man Climbs Water Tank Near Aishbagh Railway Station in Lucknow

लखनऊ के ऐशबाग रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बनी पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ा युवक सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस युवक को उतारने की कोशिश में लगी pic.twitter.com/mECZf4MEEw — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

