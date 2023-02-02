The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday changed the name of Islam Nagar Village in Bhopal district to Jagdishpur. The change will come into effect immediately, read the official notification. Historically, the village was known as "Jagdishpur" until Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan changed it to "Islam Nagar" in 1715. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Hosts Madhya Pradesh Clean Sweep Kayaking and Canoeing; Maharashtra Strongest in Table Tennis.

Islam Nagar Village Renamed:

Madhya Pradesh | The name of Islam Nagar village in Bhopal district changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/UvdRqRIjGY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 2, 2023

