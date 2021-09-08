A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico's Guerrero. The quake of maginitude 6.8 hit the region at 07:17 am today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Guerrero, Mexico at 07:17 am today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)