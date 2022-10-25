A massive fire has broken out at a plastic godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. Eight fire tenders are trying to douse the fire. After getting the information about the fire around 6:30 in the morning, the fire brigade has been trying to douse the fire for the last one and a half hours. No casualties have been reported as of now.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | A level-2 fire broke out at a godown on Mumbai's Sakinaka-Khairani road. 8 fire tenders present on the spot to control the fire. No casualties reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

