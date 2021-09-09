Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, a huge crowd was seen at Mumbai's Dadar violating COVID-19 protocols. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on September 10 and marks the beginning of the 10-day long Ganpati Utsav. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents of Mumbai to follwo COVID-19 protocol during the festive season.

Maharashtra | Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a huge crowd of people seen at Mumbai's Dadar Market

