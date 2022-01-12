Maharashtra state government on Wednesday announced to exempt all school buses from paying annual vehicle tax this year. Reportedly, the cabinet took this decision in view of COVID-19. Marathi signboards will be mandatory for all establishments including establishments having less than 10 workers. The state government also informed that Marathi signboards will be mandatory for all establishments including establishments having less than 10 workers.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra cabinet: In view of COVID, all school buses will get 100% exemption from annual vehicle tax this year. Marathi signboards will be mandatory for all establishments including establishments having less than 10 workers. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

