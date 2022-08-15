On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag in Mumbai today. Besides Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda also hoisted the national flag in Delhi as India marks 75 Years of Independence today.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/TQT4Z3P3VP — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)