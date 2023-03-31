An argument broke out between the Sai Baba devotees and the security guards as the Sansthan security guards pushed the devotees while they were entering the temple through the outgate. Following this, a major fight broke out between the devotees and the guards. The video of the same went viral on social media. The Saibaba Sansthan security department registered a non-chargeable case at the Shirdi police station in connection with the incident. Mathura Shocker: Security Guards at Banke Bihari Temple Thrash Devotees After Quarrel, Video Goes Viral.

Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between Devotees and Security Guards:

