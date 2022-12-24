In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, guards of Banke Bihari temple hit pilgrims and devotees in Mathura. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, guards of Banke Bihari temple can be seen hitting and thrashing devotees following a quarrel. According to reports, devotees who came to visit the temple were allegedly beaten up the security guards of the temple. The alleged incident took place over a minor argument. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Security Guards Thrash Devotees at Banke Bihari Temple

