A spine-chilling incident has come to the fore from Mumbai where a minor girl was allegedly molested by her father in her sleep. The victim lives in the Chembur area with her father. According to the reports, the accused man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Bihar Shocker: Father Arrested for Molesting Own Daughter in Samastipur After Video Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Man Molests Minor Daughter in Chembur:

Maharashtra | FIR registered against a man under POCSO Act and IPC for allegedly molesting his minor daughter while she was sleeping at their residence in Chembur area of Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

