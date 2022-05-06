Samastipur (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Bihar Police, on Thursday, arrested a man in Samastipur for allegedly molesting a girl, who is said to be his daughter, after the video of the incident went viral.

The accused is said to be the victim's father, said police.

"The victim seen in the viral video has been presented before the police and the person committing misdeed, who is said to be her father, has been arrested by the Police," said Shahryar Akhtar, Rosera Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Samastipur.

Akhtar said that a complaint has been filed in accordance with the victim's statement and a case is lodged into the matter.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

